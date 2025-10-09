Rounds of Rain For The High Country through Saturday

Tropical remnants from what was Hurricane Priscilla (currently moving through the Baja Peninsula) are moving in across the four corners region this afternoon. Portions of the San Juans are expected to pick up approximately 1 to 3+ inches of rain through Saturday . Freezing level stays high above 11k feet. A flood watch is in effect for much of this region in Southwest Colorado through Saturday

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's. Winds will stay calm out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies with highs a bit milder, although still above average in the mid 70's for Colorado Springs and in the low 80's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. Slight chance (around 10-20%) for a stray shower or storm by the afternoon, mainly confined to higher terrain areas and local mtn cities

EXTENDED: High temps this weekend will be in the 60's and 70's around the Pikes Peak region with mostly dry conditions. As we move into the weekend, we will be tracking a disturbance to our west that is likely to bring a cooler and wetter pattern early next week. This disturbance will allow the winds to gradually increase through the weekend. Sunday will be the breeziest day with 25-30 mph gusts by the afternoon.