Warming Trend Continues

Published 3:27 PM

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's. Winds will stay calm out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with highs a bit warmer in the low 80's for Colorado Springs and mid-80's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains

EXTENDED: A gradual warming trend returns late in the week with highs back in the 70's for the Pikes Peak region and near 80° from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. As we move into the weekend, we will be tracking a deep closed low pressure system over the west coast that is likely to bring a cooler and wetter pattern early next week.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

