Skip to Content
Video

Cooler Air Arrives This Weekend

By
Updated
today at 3:54 PM
Published 2:26 PM

REST OF TODAY: Temps remain above average Friday with highs in the 80's around Colorado Springs to possibly low 90's across the Plains ahead of an approaching disturbance by the evening time-frame. A few mountain showers/storms possible west of I-25 for the afternoon

FRIDAY NIGHT: Our passing disturbance send a cold front across the region Friday night which will help to trigger a few showers and storms around the region. As of now, the timing looks to be mainly after 8pm.

SATURDAY: Saturday will feature partly sunny skies passing front (60's around Springs, 70's for Pueblo) triggering a few showers and an isolated storm possible between 12-5pm around I-25 and the front range. A second push of cooler temps moves across the region Saturday night-Sunday morning pushing temps into the 30s to low 40's for overnight temps and keeping temperatures back in the 60's and 70's around I-25 and likely 50's for local mtn cities.

NEXT WEEK: Another disturbance moves in early next week keep temps cooler than average in the 60's, likely regionwide.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.