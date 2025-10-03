Cooler Air Arrives This Weekend

REST OF TODAY: Temps remain above average Friday with highs in the 80's around Colorado Springs to possibly low 90's across the Plains ahead of an approaching disturbance by the evening time-frame. A few mountain showers/storms possible west of I-25 for the afternoon

FRIDAY NIGHT: Our passing disturbance send a cold front across the region Friday night which will help to trigger a few showers and storms around the region. As of now, the timing looks to be mainly after 8pm.

SATURDAY: Saturday will feature partly sunny skies passing front (60's around Springs, 70's for Pueblo) triggering a few showers and an isolated storm possible between 12-5pm around I-25 and the front range. A second push of cooler temps moves across the region Saturday night-Sunday morning pushing temps into the 30s to low 40's for overnight temps and keeping temperatures back in the 60's and 70's around I-25 and likely 50's for local mtn cities.

NEXT WEEK: Another disturbance moves in early next week keep temps cooler than average in the 60's, likely regionwide.