Consistently Cooler Temps Arrive This Weekend

TONIGHT: Calm winds and clear skies with overnight lows in the 40's along and east of I-25 with high valleys west of I-25 in the 30's

FRIDAY: Temps remain above average Friday with highs in the 80's around Colorado Springs to possibly low 90's across the Plains ahead of an approaching disturbance by the evening time-frame. A few mountain showers/storms possible west of I-25 for the afternoon

FRIDAY NIGHT: Our passing disturbance send a cold front across the region Friday night which will help to trigger a few showers and storms around the region. As of now, the timing looks to be mainly after 8pm.

WEEKEND COOLDOWN: The weekend will trend cooler on Saturday with passing front (60's around Springs, 70's for Pueblo) and then a second front Saturday night-Sunday morning pushing temps into the 30s to low 40's for overnight temps.