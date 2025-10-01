WEEKEND COOLDOWN AHEAD

Rest of Today: Storm free today with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably, warm temps in the 70's to low 80's

TONIGHT: Calm winds and clear skies with overnight lows in the 40's along and east of I-25 with high valleys west of I-25 in the 30's

TOMORROW: Thursday will feature another above average day across the region with high temps in the 70's to mid 80's (near 80° for Colorado Springs and upper 80's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

FRIDAY: Temps remain above average Friday with highs in the 80's around Colorado Springs to possibly low 90's across the Plains ahead of an approaching disturbance by the evening time-frame. A few mountain showers/storms possible west of I-25 for the afternoon

FRIDAY NIGHT: Our passing disturbance send a cold front across the region Friday night which will help to trigger a few showers and storms around the region. As of now, the timing looks to be mainly after 8pm.

WEEKEND COOLDOWN: The weekend will trend cooler on Saturday with passing front (60's around Springs, 70's for Pueblo) and then a second front Saturday night-Sunday morning pushing temps into the 30s to low 40's for overnight temps.

Despite the downslope winds (which can compress and warm the air) on Saturday, it is possible the winds will be cold and intense enough to evade that process

If you have outdoor decorations for Halloween or Fall you may want to consider latching them down better or bringing inside. These winds may get intense for a brief period of time.