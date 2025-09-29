Warmer than Average This Week, Weekend Cooldown

Rest of Today: A disturbance to our west will continue to yield general variety showers and a few storms through 10pm tonight

TONIGHT: Overnight lows dropping into the 40's under partly clear skies

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with calm winds out of the northwest around 5-10 mph. High temps in the mid 70's around El Paso county and low 80's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. 60's around local mtn cities

EXTENDED: Temps warm back above average through most of the week with highs in the low 80's around El Paso county, 70's for local mtn cities and mid 80's along the Arkansas River Valley. A cooldown arrives Friday night and through the weekend with highs in the 60's Saturday and Sunday