Calm and Warm Next Few Days

Rest of Today: Calm and quite with temps close to seasonal in the 60's and middle 70's

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with calm winds and milder overnight lows in the upper 30's to mid 40's

TOMORROW: A very warm end to the week is in store across the state as temps soar above average into the 70's to mid 80's region-wide. This is thanks to high pressure ridge over our area bringing a lot of sinking air which will yield to clear skies and calm winds through the afternoon

EXTENDED: Beautiful start to the weekend as highs bounce back into the 70's around El Paso county and low 80's from Pueblo to to the Eastern Plains on Saturday with dry conditions Sunday brings a chance for afternoon showers and storms after 1pm (not widespread with chances only around 30-40%) as weak trough slides into the region . Slightly cooler temps in place by Monday ,