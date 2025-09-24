WARMING UP NEXT FEW DAYS

Rest of Today: Dry and warm with plenty of sunshine with temps in the 50's and 60's

TONIGHT: Calm and cool with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TOMORROW: High pressure builds into the intermountain west leading to dry conditions for the western half of the country. This will lead to plenty of sunshine with warmer temps in the 60's and 70's across the Pikes Peak region on Thursday. The Eastern Plains will soar into the 70's and 80's

EXTENDED: Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70's and 80's and dry conditions. Temps are closer to seasonal by the weekend with highs dropping back into the 60's and 70's. Unsettled weather and chances for rain return early next week.