Skip to Content
Video

WARMING UP NEXT FEW DAYS

KRDO
By
Published 3:09 PM

Rest of Today: Dry and warm with plenty of sunshine with temps in the 50's and 60's

TONIGHT: Calm and cool with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TOMORROW: High pressure builds into the intermountain west leading to dry conditions for the western half of the country. This will lead to plenty of sunshine with warmer temps in the 60's and 70's across the Pikes Peak region on Thursday. The Eastern Plains will soar into the 70's and 80's

EXTENDED: Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70's and 80's and dry conditions. Temps are closer to seasonal by the weekend with highs dropping back into the 60's and 70's. Unsettled weather and chances for rain return early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.