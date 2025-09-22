Cooler Air Arrives Tonight

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70's. An incoming cold front will trigger showers and storms through the afternoon. Any strong to severe storms will be east of I-25 and across the Plains

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with residual showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder through midnight. Overnight lows in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly confined to higher terrain areas in Northern El Paso county and the Palmer Divide region. Showers and a few storms and even a little snow down to 10k feet (mainly for the foothills west of Denver) Most of the rain is more probable around Denver through Tuesday based on the track of the system. Temps are in the 60's on Tuesday

EXTENDED: A gradual warming trend back to the 70's and low 80's returns through mid to late week.