Skip to Content
Video

Cooler Air Arrives Tonight

KRDO
By
Published 3:29 PM

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70's. An incoming cold front will trigger showers and storms through the afternoon. Any strong to severe storms will be east of I-25 and across the Plains

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with residual showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder through midnight. Overnight lows in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly confined to higher terrain areas in Northern El Paso county and the Palmer Divide region. Showers and a few storms and even a little snow down to 10k feet (mainly for the foothills west of Denver) Most of the rain is more probable around Denver through Tuesday based on the track of the system. Temps are in the 60's on Tuesday

EXTENDED: A gradual warming trend back to the 70's and low 80's returns through mid to late week.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.