Storms Today then a Warming Trend

Strong to severe storms are possible today. Please stay weather aware if you are in the yellow shaded areas as this will pose the highest risk for hail, strong winds. A brief and Isolated tornado is also possible around the yellow-shaded areas.

TONIGHT: Calm and clear after midnight with overnight lows in the 40's

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70's for Colorado Springs and mid-low 80's around Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. Isolated storm chance around 20-30% after 1pm. No widespread severe weather expected

EXTENDED: A warming trend returns as we head into Friday with highs in the low 80's for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas and upper 80's from Pueblo the Eastern Plains. Temps generally remain steady in the 70's and 80's through the weekend under partly sunny skies.