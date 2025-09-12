Slight Cooldown This Weekend, Stronger Storms Possible on Saturday

TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE is nudging into Colorado today increasing chances for afternoon showers and storms. Although no widespread severe storms are expected around our region today (9-12), off and on storms will be likely through the evening timeframe. The high country is under an elevated threat for flooding, large hail and strong winds

TODAY: Highs in the 70's and 80's with Mostly Cloudy skies. Passing showers and storms are likely through the afternoon and evening with the primary concern being frequent lightning.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with some sunshine through the morning time-frame. Slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70's, low 80's around Pueblo. Storm chances increase after the noon hour with a few storms strong to severe mainly along and east of I-25. Penny and up to quarter size hail and gusty winds are the primary concern. Storms should pass after 5-6pm at the latest and drier by the evening timeframe.

SUNDAY: Isolated storm chance possible but that chance is around 10-20% so most areas will stay dry. Highs in the 70's to low 80's once again under partly sunny skies.