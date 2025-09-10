Late Week Cooldown Ahead

Rest of Today: Isolated showers and storms possible after 2pm. Most storms today stay below severe weather criteria with frequent lighting the main concern.

TONIGHT: Calm and clear after 9-10pm with overnight lows in the 50's along and east of I-25, with 40's for high valleys west of I-25

THURSDAY: Calm and sunny start to the day with highs in the 80's in El Paso county and in the 90's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. Storms will form around the High Country between 11am-2pm and roll into I-25 after 2pm. Storms are likely to be strong to severe around the mountains and I-25 with potential for large hail and damaging winds.

EXTENDED: Slightly cooler by Friday with highs in the 70's to low 80's with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. The weekend remain slightly cooler with highs 70's