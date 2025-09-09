Cooldown Ahead Late Week

Rest of Today: A few strong to severe storms are possible for the far Eastern Plains through 9pm tonight. Storms will grow stronger as they track east across the Plains today. Large hail (quarter size) and damaging winds (>58mph) are the primary concerns. Around the I-25 corridor, mostly general variety showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Calm and clear after 10pm with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: A rinse and repeat set-up with mostly dry conditions for the first part of the day before an isolated storm or two is possible after 1-2pm. Most storms staying BELOW severe weather criteria. Highs generally in the mid 80's around Colorado Springs and near 90° from Pueblo the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Slight cooldown arrives Friday and through the weekend. Storm chances more elevated to the afternoon hours for Fri PM and Sat PM (40-50%) with Sunday trending sunnier and drier