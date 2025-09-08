Warming Up Through Mid-Week

Rest of Today: Calm and warm with highs in the mid-low 80's. A stray shower/storm is possible after 3pm with no widespread severe storms likely

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: Fair weather skies for the first part of the day with highs soaring into the mid-low 80's once again for Colorado Springs and near 90° from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Wednesday holds a slight chance for rain (10-20%);however, most areas stay dry with highs in the 80. A higher chance for rain returns on Friday with scattered showers and storms possible after 2pm ahead slightly cooler temps by Friday as we fall back into the 70's for highs. This cooler trend stays in place through the weekend.