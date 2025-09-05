CHILLY TEMPS HAVE ARRIVED

REST OF TODAY: Cloudy and dismal with highs in the 50's with ongoing areas of light showers. A few storms could pop into the afternoon hours but NO strong-severe storms expected.

TONIGHT: Residual, stray showers for the first part of the evening before chilly overnight lows in the 40's under partly cloudy skies

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with dry conditions for the first half of the day. Afternoon showers and storms are likely after 1pm. Storm chance around 30-50% High temps will be a touch warmer are in the 60's and 70's

SUNDAY: Slightly warmer temps are in store for Sunday with more afternoon showers and storms possible. A few storms Sunday could briefly be strong-severe.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds back into the southwestern tier of the U.S allowing for a warming trend to return for Southern Colorado for the first part of next week. This will result in highs soaring back into the low 80's with daily, isolated storms in the forecast. Another cooldown is possible late next week.