COLD FRONT ARRIVES OVERNIGHT

Rest of Today: Mostly dry and warm with highs in the 70's and 80's around the Pikes Peak region.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with light smoke remaining in place through the overnight time-frame. A cold front will race across the area overnight yielding low clouds and a few light showers. Overnight lows in the 40's/50's along and east of I-25 with 30's and 40's for high valleys west of I-25

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with intermittent showers possible through the morning and afternoon. More moderate showers are likely west of I-25 and south of hwy 50. High temps are in the 50's and 60's

EXTENDED: Milder Temps are in store as we head into Friday and the weekend as temps drop back into the 60's and low 70's with storm chances around 30-50% each day from Saturday and through Sunday