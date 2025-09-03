Skip to Content
Late Week Cooldown Still Ahead

KRDO
today at 3:07 PM
Published 3:05 PM

Rest of Today: Mostly dry and warm with highs in the 70's and 80's around the Pikes Peak region. Northerly flow has resulted in hazy skies around Southern Colorado due to wildfire smoke originating from fires burning in the Pacific Northwest

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with light smoke remaining in place through the overnight time-frame. Overnight lows in the 50's along and east of I-25 with 30's and 40's for high valleys west of I-25

TOMORROW: Temps remain above normal through the day in the mid-low 80's for Colorado Springs and low 90's around Pueblo. Partly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day as another cool front sweeps across the area. An early evening shower/storm is possible.

EXTENDED: Cooler Temps are in store as we head into Friday and the weekend as temps drop back into the 60's and low 70's with storm chances around 30-50% each day from Fri-Sunday.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

