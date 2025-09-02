Skip to Content
Warm Start to The Week, Milder Air Arrives Thursday

today at 5:53 PM
Published 2:38 PM

Rest of Today: A few isolated, high-based storms are possible around the Pikes Peak region this afternoon. Lighting and gusty outflow winds will be the primary concern. Most storms stay BELOW severe.

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: Another warm day with highs soaring into the 80's to low 90's ahead of a back door cold front moving in from the east bringing temps down the the 70's for the plains and 80's along I-25

EXTENDED: Our late week "cooler surge of air" has been trending further east even more the last few days. Wed and Thursday will bring slightly cooler temps (mainly across Eastern Colorado) 60's and 70's and then it warms back into the low 80's by Friday and through the weekend.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

