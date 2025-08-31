Tracking another mild day with warmer weather ahead

TODAY: We're tracking a slight warmup as yesterday's more active weather moves out. Temperatures are set to top off in the high 70's in Colorado Springs and low 80's in Pueblo. We'll still likely see some scattered showers and storms across the high country, but we'll stay mostly dry along and east of I-25.

TOMORROW: Monday brings even drier conditions with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible across Southern Colorado. Temperatures warm to the low 80's in Colorado Springs and high 80's in Pueblo!

EXTENDED: A weak cold front is set to sweep through Wednesday, bringing slightly higher precipitation chances.