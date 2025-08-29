Strong To Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

Rest of Today: Strong to severe storms are possible after 2pm today. Storms will grow stronger as they track east of I-25 through 4-7pm. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary concerns.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms possible through midnight before partly cloudy skies and calmer conditions prevail across the region. Overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and dry for the first part of the day before scattered showers and storms possible anytime after 1pm. Showers and storms should die down before 8pm with calmer conditions. Highs in the 70's to low 80's

EXTENDED: Drier air works into the region by Sunday and Monday limiting widespread storm chances. 1 or 2 storms still possible around higher terrain areas west of I-25; otherwise, mostly dry and calm with highs in the 70's to mid80's