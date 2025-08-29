Skip to Content
Video

Strong To Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

KRDO
By
New
Published 2:30 PM

Rest of Today: Strong to severe storms are possible after 2pm today. Storms will grow stronger as they track east of I-25 through 4-7pm. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary concerns.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms possible through midnight before partly cloudy skies and calmer conditions prevail across the region. Overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and dry for the first part of the day before scattered showers and storms possible anytime after 1pm. Showers and storms should die down before 8pm with calmer conditions. Highs in the 70's to low 80's

EXTENDED: Drier air works into the region by Sunday and Monday limiting widespread storm chances. 1 or 2 storms still possible around higher terrain areas west of I-25; otherwise, mostly dry and calm with highs in the 70's to mid80's

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.