Daily Showers Next Several Days

Rest of Today: Clouds look to have capped off our instability a bit too much this afternoon. Still a possibility we see more showers/storms after 3pm if (emphasis on IF) we break the cap. Still areas of light rain/drizzle through the afternoon. Highest threat for flooding is west of I-25 where Flood Watches are in effect

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with showers staying light and tapering off before 10pm. Overnight lows stay cool in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: We begin a little more sunshine and temps will be warmer in the 70's to near 80°. Showers and storms develop after 1pm and will continue to move slowly across I-25 off/on through the afternoon and evening. Storms will NOT be as widespread on Wednesday. Primary concern is locally heavy rain producing heavy ponding and potential for flash flooding. Any hail should stay below severe criteria and around penny size.

EXTENDED: Seasonal highs in the 70's to low 80's on Thursday. Shower and storm chance around 60% after 2pm. Daily storm chances remain elevated through late week and even into the weekend.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

