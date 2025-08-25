WEATHER ALERT: Locally Heavy Rain Next Few Days

FLOOD WATCH in effect today (August 25) from noon through this evening. Excessive rainfall can overwhelm some areas leading to flash flooding and flooding. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Rest Of Today: Showers and storms moving in across I-25. This activity will be off/on through the day and evening. Primary concern is locally heavy rain producing heavy ponding and potential for flash flooding. Any hail should stay below severe criteria and around penny size.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with showers staying light and tapering off around 10p-midnight. Overnight lows stay cool in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: Some filtered sunshine in the morning before clouds and increase closer to the noon hour. Showers and storms develop after 1pm and will continue to move slowly across I-25 off/on through the afternoon and evening. Primary concern is locally heavy rain producing heavy ponding and potential for flash flooding. Any hail should stay below severe criteria and around penny size. Highs in the 60's and 70's

EXTENDED: A little warmer with highs in the 70's to low 80's on Wednesday. Shower and storm chance around 70% after 2pm. Daily storm chances remain elevated through late week and even into the weekend.