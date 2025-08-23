Fall has arrived early in Colorado! Cool and wet weather pattern for the forseeable future

Fall lovers... let's be real. We never really get our shot. In Colorado, it's either too hot, or too cold as we transition out of summer. Ok, maybe that's a bit overdramatic. But still. I can't remember a time where we were in for a stretch like this in late August going into September. Here are the details:

TODAY: Much cooler. No doubt about it. Temps top out in the low to mid 70s in Colorado Springs. Upper 70s and low 80s over southeast Colorado. Watch for storms to pop this afternoon, especially along and west of I-25.

TONIGHT: Quiet and cool. Some lingering showers and rumbles of thunder early. Temps fall into the 50s.

SUNDAY: Rinse and repeat... perhaps a bit warmer than Saturday. Storm chances look more widespread. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. Let's think 80s for most of southeast Colorado.

NEXT WEEK: A reinforcing cold front kicks by Monday and Tuesday, increasing widespread storm chances and REALLY bringing temps down. We may only be talking 60s and low 70s for many across southeast Colorado. That could potentially last through next weekend. This is a legit stretch of cool fall weather, folks! Get out between rain chances and enjoy it!