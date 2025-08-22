Cold Front Moving In Tonight

Rest of Today: Leading edge of our front pushing through around 1:30 this afternoon. Showers and storms this afternoon and evening as front continues tracking south and east overnight. A few storms could briefly be strong to severe encompassing damaging winds and potential for moderate to larger hail around El Paso county and the Palmer Divide.

TONIGHT: Residual showers may linger through midnight across the area with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows slightly cooler in the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: More clouds than sunshine to start the day with high temps closer to seasonal in the mid low 80's and 60/70's for Teller county. Areas where skies part through the afternoon with some sunshine filling in, which will help to destabilize the atmosphere, should see some showers and storms develop. These will be slow moving storms that could dump heavy rain in a short amount of time so isolated heavy rain is the primary concern.

EXTENDED: Sunday is nearly a rinse and repeat set-up with highs in the 70's and scattered showers and storms possible after 1pm. Once again, isolated flash flooding will be the primary concern. The start of next week is also looking quite soggy with highs even cooler in the 60's and 70's with widely scattered showers and storms by the afternoon time-frame.