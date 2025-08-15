Smoke Improves Through the Weekend.

Rest of Today: Warm and sunny with highs staying above average in the 80's to mid-90, near 100° along the Arkansas River Valley.

Wildfire smoke will continue to improve through the day and overnight as a nice flow out of the south pushes some of the smoke back to the north.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows drop into the 50's and 60's tonight under clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs in the 80's (slightly cooler) with a chance for showers and storms after 1-2pm. Chance of rain around 50%

EXTENDED: Sunday features partly sunny skies with temps in the 70's and 80's with a few afternoon showers and storms after 1pm, chance around 40%