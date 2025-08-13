Hazy Skies and Hot Temps Continue

Rest of Today: Temps soar well into the 90's through 5pm with wildfire smoke lingering across the region. All individuals, especially those with sensitive respiratory issues, should limit extended time outdoors.

TONIGHT: Light to moderate smoke lingers across the region tonight with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will bottom out in the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: Another hot day on tap with highs in the mid-low 90's for Colorado Springs and near 100° from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. Slight chance (around 20-30%) of storms after 1-2pm and lingering through 5-7pm.

EXTENDED: Above average temps remain in the forecast through Friday before some slight relief returns Saturday and Sunday as temps slide back into the upper 80's for C. Springs. Higher storm chances return for the afternoon Saturday and Sunday with a few storms are the stronger side.