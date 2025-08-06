Hot and Dry Conditions Continue Through Friday

Near record-breaking heat for some across the region this afternoon as temps soar into the 90's to low 100's along and east of I-25

WILDFIRE near Meeker, CO continues( Elk Fire and Lee Fire). Smoky skies from this wildfire as well as wildfires burning across Utah will continue around Southern Colorado due to upper level winds out of the west carrying this smoke across our region. Red Flag Warnings yielding high fire danger will continue across all of the western half of the state through Thursday

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows keeping mild and balmy in the 60's

THURSDAY HEAT ADVISORY: Heat Advisories are already being issued for the hottest day of the week expected this week which will be Thursday.

EXTENDED: Friday brings temps still above average with highs in the mid-low 90's for portions of El Paso county and low 100's along the Arkansas River Valley. A break-down in this heat arrives by Saturday