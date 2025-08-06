Skip to Content
Video

Hot and Dry Conditions Continue Through Friday

KRDO
By
Published 2:45 PM

Near record-breaking heat for some across the region this afternoon as temps soar into the 90's to low 100's along and east of I-25

WILDFIRE near Meeker, CO continues( Elk Fire and Lee Fire). Smoky skies from this wildfire as well as wildfires burning across Utah will continue around Southern Colorado due to upper level winds out of the west carrying this smoke across our region. Red Flag Warnings yielding high fire danger will continue across all of the western half of the state through Thursday

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows keeping mild and balmy in the 60's

THURSDAY HEAT ADVISORY: Heat Advisories are already being issued for the hottest day of the week expected this week which will be Thursday.

EXTENDED: Friday brings temps still above average with highs in the mid-low 90's for portions of El Paso county and low 100's along the Arkansas River Valley. A break-down in this heat arrives by Saturday

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.