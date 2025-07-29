WEATHER ALERT: Monsoon Storms Leading to Locally Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding Today

The Weather Prediction Center has upgraded portions of the Pikes Peak region to a Slight Risk for heavy rainfall today. Yellow shaded areas: indicates scattered flash floods are possible, particularly in vulnerable areas like urban locations, roads, and small streams.

Green shaded areas: isolated flash flooding possible

Rest of Today: A weak cold front continues to move through today providing the focus for a few showers and thunderstorms that could put down locally heavy rain.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms are likely to linger through the 9-10pm timeframe. A FLOOD WATCH in effect for Teller and El Paso counties until 1p-9pm

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy for the first part of the day with highs in the 70's and 80's before widely scattered showers and storms move in after 2pm. These slow-moving storms will once again lead to a threat for flash flooding.

EXTENDED: Thursday features more afternoon showers and storms from roughly 2pm-9pm with locally, heavy rain and an elevated potential for flash flooding. Friday evening brings more showers and storms after 4-5pm. Although we will not be entirely storm-free by the weekend we will begin to see drier periods through the afternoon with temps warming back up into the 80's and 90's