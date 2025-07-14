Daily Storms This Week

Rest of Today: Isolated storms will move across I-25 this afternoon and then continue tracking east across the Plains through the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows fall into the 50's and 60's tonight under clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Partly sunny for the first half of the day with highs close to seasonal in the 80's to low 90's. Isolated storms are possible between 1-7pm, most storms should stay below severe weather criteria, however a few may briefly be strong to severe. Upper air steering current will help to pull smoke from wildfires burning in SW Colorado, Utah and Arizona into S Colorado by Tuesday.

EXTENDED: Storms will be more scattered across the region on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. A few of the storms will be strong to severe with hail and wind the primary concern.