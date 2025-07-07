A Few Strong Storms Are Possible Today

TODAY: Severe Storms will be the mostly likely east of I-25; however a few stronger storms are possible right along I-25 with marble (not damaging) to some embedded quarter size (damaging) hail . Stay weather aware. Always best to park your car under protected areas this time of year.

Severe T-Storm Watch for El Paso county/Palmer Divide until 9pm

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe, especially in the eastern plains. Showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. High of 86° for Colorado Springs and 91° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry and very warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Warm highs in the mid 90s to 100°.