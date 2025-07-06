Storm Chances Increase Today & Monday

TODAY: Isolated strong to severe storms possible, mainly east of I-25 with highs in the 80's to low 90's. The Eastern Plains has the highest chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. In both cases our main concern is hail and wind.

MONDAY: The warm temperatures will remain for the start of the work week, highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

EXTENDED: Tuesday temperatures will increase slightly as high pressure builds in over the southwestern tier of the U.S. Highs will be in the 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. There is chance for an isolated shower for some hometowns others will have sunny skies. By the middle the work highs will continue to increase. Highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to 90s.