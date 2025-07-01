Thursday Brings More Widespread Storms

Rest of Today: Moisture is confined to the mountains today; however, a few storms may drift east over I-25 and put down heavy rain in a short period of time but the chance is around 10-20%. These storms should stay below severe weather criteria with frequent lightning and heavy rain remaining the primary concern.

TONIGHT: Calm and partly clear with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: Beautiful and calm with winds out of the southeast around 5-10 mph. Most of the daypart is dry with sunny skies and temps in the 80's. An afternoon shower or two is possible after 2pm and confined across I-25 ;however, most areas will remain dry. Highs will be in the 70's and 80's

EXTENDED: Daily storms continue for the afternoon through the end of the work-week with seasonal high temps in the 80's around El Paso county and low 90's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.