Daily Storms This Week

Rest of Today: Moisture is confined to the mountains today; however, a few storms may drift east over I-25 and put down heavy rain in a short period of time. These storms should stay below severe weather criteria with frequent lightning and heavy rain remaining the primary concern.

TONIGHT: Calm and partly clear with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: Most of the daypart is dry with sunny skies and temps in the 80's. Afternoon showers and storms should stay west of I-25 with a few isolated storms drifting east through the afternoon and evening

EXTENDED: Daily storms continue for the afternoon through the end of the work-week with seasonal high temps in the 80's around El Paso county and low 90's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.