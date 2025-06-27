Storm Chances Return Sunday

TONIGHT: Any isolated showers/storms should come to an end before 9pm with partly clear skies and calm winds this evening. Temps will drop into the 50's and 60's ahead of sunrise Saturday morning.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Get your outdoor work done Saturday as Sunday afternoon storms are likely. Temps are warm in the 80's to low 90's this weekend.

Cold front arrives Sunday evening so expect winds to gradually increase through the weekend with showers and storms likely Sunday afternoon ahead of the cold front's arrival.

EXTENDED: Daily, afternoon storms will be a staple in the forecast every day next week with the possibility we are drier and cooler for Friday, Independence Day!

INDEPENDENCE DAY: While we can't speak to storm chances just yet it does seem more likely that temps will be NEAR or SLIGHTLY BELOW ⬇️average (84° Springs, 92° Pueblo) around July 4th. 🇺🇸

(NOTE: Any predictions over 5-6 days out are subject to change. The highest certainty is always less than 4-5 days out)