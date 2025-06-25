Skip to Content
DRIER AFTERNOONS LATE WEEK

TONIGHT: Storms clear out before 8-9pm with skies partly clear overnight. Morning lows will dip into the 50's and 60's before sunrise Thursday morning.

TOMORROW: Thursday features drier periods through the afternoon with only an isolated storms chance around the Pikes Peak region between 2-6pm. These storms should stay sub-severe. Temps will reach the mid-upper 80's around Colorado Springs with low 90's expected around Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Calm and mostly dry through the end of the work-week with warmer temps on tap in the mid 80's to low 90's before storm chances increase once again by Sunday.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

