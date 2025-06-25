DRIER AFTERNOONS LATE WEEK

TONIGHT: Storms clear out before 8-9pm with skies partly clear overnight. Morning lows will dip into the 50's and 60's before sunrise Thursday morning.

TOMORROW: Thursday features drier periods through the afternoon with only an isolated storms chance around the Pikes Peak region between 2-6pm. These storms should stay sub-severe. Temps will reach the mid-upper 80's around Colorado Springs with low 90's expected around Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Calm and mostly dry through the end of the work-week with warmer temps on tap in the mid 80's to low 90's before storm chances increase once again by Sunday.