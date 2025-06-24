Passing Showers and Storms through 8pm

Rest of Today: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 8 PM MDT. Hail and strong winds remain the primary concerns around Colorado Springs as more storms are possible through 7-8pm

TONIGHT: Showers and storms taper off mainly before 10pm before skies gradually clear with overnight lows drop into the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: First half of your Wednesday is dry with partly sunny skies and warm temps in the 70's and 80's. Showers and storms are possible from 1-6pm with a few strong to severe storms likely along and east of I-25

EXTENDED: Calm and dry through the end of the work-week with warmer temps on tap in the mid 80's to low 90's before storm chances increase once again by Sunday