STORM CHANCES RETURN THIS WEEK

A few afternoon showers and storms are possible through 8pm, mainly east of I-25.

TONIGHT: Partly clear and calm with cooler overnight lows in the 50's

TOMORROW: Tuesday features slightly warmer temps near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid 80's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. There is a higher risk for ISOLATED strong to severe storms inside the dark green shaded areas with moderate size hail (1.00-1.50" quarter to golf ball size) and more NUMEROUS strong to severe storms after 2pm with large hail and damaging winds more prevalent east of I-25 in the yellow-shaded areas below.

EXTENDED: Wednesday features a few more afternoon showers and storms that could stil reach severe weather parameters along and east of I-25 after 1pm. The end of the week looks calm and dry before another uptick in storm activity returns late weekend.