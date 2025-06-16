Storm Chances Tuesday Ahead of Hot Temps Late Week

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear with overnight lows in the 50's. 59° for Pueblo and around 56° for Colorado Springs

TOMORROW: Dry for the first half of the day on Tuesday with winds increasing through the afternoon as as a weak cool front sweeps across the region after 1pm yielding a chance for showers and storms to begin firing through the late afternoon (between noon-5pm). A few of these storms could briefly become strong to severe, especially as storms track east of I-25 after 2-3pm.

EXTENDED: High pressure begins to move across the southwest and central plains late week and weekend bringing HOT temps in the mid-to upper 90's by Friday and Saturday and well into the low 100's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.