Skip to Content
Video

Storm Chances Tuesday Ahead of Hot Temps Late Week

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 3:17 PM
Published 2:56 PM

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear with overnight lows in the 50's. 59° for Pueblo and around 56° for Colorado Springs

TOMORROW: Dry for the first half of the day on Tuesday with winds increasing through the afternoon as as a weak cool front sweeps across the region after 1pm yielding a chance for showers and storms to begin firing through the late afternoon (between noon-5pm). A few of these storms could briefly become strong to severe, especially as storms track east of I-25 after 2-3pm.

EXTENDED: High pressure begins to move across the southwest and central plains late week and weekend bringing HOT temps in the mid-to upper 90's by Friday and Saturday and well into the low 100's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.