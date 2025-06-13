It’s Going To Be HOT This Weekend!

TONIGHT: Scattered storms will continue sliding across the plains and while most storms will remain below severe limits, there is the potential for one or two storms to intensify especially as these cells near the Colorado/Kansas state line. The primary threat will be small hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60MPH. Storms will decrease in coverage and intensity by early Saturday morning with clearing expected from West to East across the region.

TOMORROW: Saturday will bring hotter and drier air to the state! Highs for most of the lower elevations will get into the 90s for most of the lower elevations with 80s for our local mountains. Sunshine is expected for the morning, with increasing clouds during the afternoon. While most will stay dry, there is a chance we could end up with isolated storms along and east of I25 during the afternoon and evening. The storms that develop likely won't be big rain-producers, however, they could produce a decent amount of lightning and gusty winds. Storms should end during the late evening along the interstate and shortly after midnight for the far eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with hot temperatures and isolated afternoon storms. Once again, any storm that does develop will produce more wind than rain... but, you'll want to keep this potential in mind if you're planning any outdoor Father's Day activities. 90s and 100s for the lower elevations can be expected on Sunday and again Monday. A weak system will begin impacting the area on Tuesday, bringing breezy winds and an increased chance for storms. Wednesday will be a touch cooler, with highs falling back into the 70s and 80s for most. However, this "cool down" doesn't last for very long as high pressure builds back in on Thursday allowing for highs to climb back into the 80s, 90s and 100s by Friday.