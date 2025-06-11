Better Chance For Severe Weather Arrives Thursday

Rest of Today: We're tracking a few storms that have popped up this afternoon that are capable of becoming briefly strong, but for the most part are staying below severe limits, in Southern Colorado. Storms that linger into tonight will continue to move eastward before dissipating shortly after midnight allowing for clearing skies by Thursday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow: After a sunny morning, clouds will thicken around lunchtime with storms beginning to develop across the high country. Storms will then slide off the higher terrain and out across the plains where they'll move into an area conducive for intensification. Storms on Thursday will be likely be stronger than what we tracked on Wednesday, with the potential for small hail, 60mph winds and heavy rain. Storms will decrease in coverage and intensity through the first part of the night as the storms continue their eastward track into Kansas. Highs Thursday will get into the 80s and 90s, before falling into the 50s for most overnight.

Extended: Friday will be very similar to Thursday, bringing a chance for afternoon storms. The best chance for severe weather will, again, be primarily across the plains however an isolated strong cell along the I25 corridor cannot be ruled out. Drier air returns this weekend, limiting our chance for storms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will get hot this weekend, too, with 80s and 90s for most through Sunday! The heat continues on Monday before our next system begins to impact our weather beginning on Wednesday of next week, when high temperatures will likely drop to below seasonal averages.