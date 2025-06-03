Skip to Content
STRONGER STORMS POSSIBLE WED AND THURS

KRDO
Published 3:15 PM

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm until about midnight, then mostly cloudy with Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Another disturbance brings the threat for stronger storms with the threat for damaging winds (> 58mph) the highest concern alongside possible hail inside the dark green shaded areas. Partial sunshine in the morning with afternoon clouds, highs in the 60's to low 70's

THURSDAY: Showers and storms develop through the afternoon with a few isolated stronger storms possible. As of right now, the primary concern still looks to the potential for damaging winds and hail.

EXTENDED: Afternoon storms expected Friday with highs in the 60's to low 70's. The weekend will feature drier afternoons with only a small, isolated storm chance possible (20%)

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

