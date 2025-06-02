Unsettled Weather This Week

Strong to severe storms are possible along and east of I-25 this afternoon.

Dark green is a more isolated severe threat where moderate size hail and damaging outflow winds are the primary concern.

Yellow to orange is a higher threat for ALL modes of severe storms (large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start with rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain should end before noon, then a few isolated showers possible with some clearing to partly cloudy skies later in the day. Much cooler highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.