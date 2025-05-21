A FEW STORMS FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Rest of Today: Calm and fair weather skies for the rest of the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60's to low 70's

TONIGHT: Calm and partly clear with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TOMORROW: Beautiful and partly sunny skies with highs in the 60's and 70's. A back door cool front moves in by the afternoon which may help trigger an isolated shower or storms after 2pm; however, most areas should keep dry.

EXTENDED: Warm and sunny skies Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70's and 80's ahead of changes on Sunday and Monday with scattered showers and storms possible and cooler highs in the 60's