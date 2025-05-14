Seasonal Temps Return

REST OF TODAY: : a cold front will work across Southern Colorado through the afternoon reinforcing a shot of cooler air returning temps closer to seasonal by the afternoon

TONIGHT: Clear and calm with cooler overnight lows down in the 30's to near freezing across Teller county.

TOMORROW: Cooler with highs in the 60's to near 70° around Colorado Springs with a slight chance of a few stray showers by the afternoon. Teller county and higher terrain areas will top out in the 50's and 60's

EXTENDED: Seasonal temps remain in store through the end of the work-week with highs in the 60's under partly sunny skies. A of now, our next chance of rain looks more probable by Sunday afternoon and Monday of next week. Although we may squeeze out a shower or two Wed and Thursday, next week looks to bring a higher probability of precip.