Last Day of Near Record Heat

TONIGHT: Clear and calm with mild overnight lows in the 40's and low 50's before sunrise Tuesday morning.

TOMORROW: a cold front will work across Southern Colorado through the afternoon reinforcing a shot of cooler air returning temps closer to seasonal in the 60's to low 70's under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be more likely to our north and west.

EXTENDED: Seasonal temps remain in store through the end of the work-week with highs in the 60's under partly sunny skies. A of now, our next chance of rain looks more probable by Sunday afternoon and Monday of next week

Although we may squeeze out a shower or two Wed and Thursday, next week looks to bring a higher probability of precip.