POSSIBLE RECORD HEAT THROUGH TUESDAY

Brief: Record Heat Possible Mon and Tues before it turns cooler in the 60's and 70's by Wed, Thurs

TONIGHT: Clear and calm with mild overnight lows in the 40's and low 50's before sunrise Tuesday morning

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs soaring into the 70's and low 80's around the Pikes Peak region with near 90° expected around Pueblo and across the far eastern plains

EXTENDED: Our hot temps begin to relax by Wednesday as high pressure breaks down and sags south allowing for slightly more seasonal temps to make a comeback with highs in the 60's and 70's Wed and Thursday. As of now, our next chance of rain looks more probable by Sunday afternoon