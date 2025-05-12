Skip to Content
POSSIBLE RECORD HEAT THROUGH TUESDAY

Brief: Record Heat Possible Mon and Tues before it turns cooler in the 60's and 70's by Wed, Thurs

TONIGHT: Clear and calm with mild overnight lows in the 40's and low 50's before sunrise Tuesday morning

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs soaring into the 70's and low 80's around the Pikes Peak region with near 90° expected around Pueblo and across the far eastern plains

EXTENDED: Our hot temps begin to relax by Wednesday as high pressure breaks down and sags south allowing for slightly more seasonal temps to make a comeback with highs in the 60's and 70's Wed and Thursday. As of now, our next chance of rain looks more probable by Sunday afternoon

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO's chief meteorologist.

