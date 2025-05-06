WEATHER ALERT: Rain and Snow Tonight-Wed AM

Moderate to heavy rain continues along and east of I-25 with some changeover to snow in higher terrain areas around Colorado Springs.

Moderate to heavy snow continues tonight-Wed AM for portions of west El Paso county, Teller County, Sangres and the Wet Mountains for elevations above 6700-7500 ft

TONIGHT: cloudy and cold with overnight lows in the 30's with snow showers and heavy rain showers continuing through the morning commute. Some slick travel is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30's to low 40's with rain and snow showers tapering off near the noon hour. Isolated shower/snow showers still possible after the noon hour but most areas will be drying out late in the day.

EXTENDED: late week conditions will be partly sunny with only a 20% chance of an isolated storm or two