MOSTLY DRY WEEKEND AHEAD

OMEGA Block (a pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere that get its name due to the pattern it forms which resembles the uppercase Greek letter omega, Ω. This is when high pressure will be wedged in between two lows to the east and west, and also slightly to the south) looks to be dominant this weekend across the country.

The low pressure should pick up some forward momentum by Sunday night bringing rain back to the region early next week

Rest of Today: Beautiful with high pressure in control and temps in the 50's to low 60's under clear skies and calm winds

TONIGHT: Chilly through the evening as temps slide back into the 40's and 50's after sunset ahead of overnight lows in the mid-low 30's, some low 40's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

SATURDAY features partly to mostly sunny skies with highs soaring into the upper 60's to low 70's with a few mountains showers across the San Juans

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy then an increase in clouds and a chance for rain and possibly thunderstorms. Breezy to windy with highs in the low to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday brings cloudy skies and rain likely, possibly with thunderstorms. Breezy to windy with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.