Rainy Thursday Ahead

EVENING/OVERNIGHT: clouds increasing through the afternoon as a disturbance moves in across the I-25 corridor after 3pm. Isolated storms between 3-5pm, mainly around the Pikes Peak region before more scattered passing showers/storms possible from 7pm-midnight.

Showers and Storms this evening are mainly confined to the Pikes Peak region and north of Springs after 7pm and into the overnight. Hail threat low (some storms may have small pea size hail) but damaging hail NOT expected.

THURSDAY: Thursday brings more clouds and chilly temps with highs in the 40's and low 50's with widely scattered showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Higher terrain areas around our local mtn cities could see rain transition to a slushy, wet snow into the late afternoon-evening.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated storm chance by the afternoon, around 20%. Highs in the 60's to low 70's along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: The weekend is much warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70's with only an isolated storm chance Saturday and Sunday