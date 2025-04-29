RAIN AND SNOW CHANCES WED-THURS

Rest of Today: Slushy snow for elevations above 11k ft west of I-25. Showers and storms develop through the late afternoon and evening for elevations below 11k feet around the Sangres and areas west of I-25. A few late evening showers possible after 7pm around El Paso county.

Woodland Park- Rain will transition to a slushy, wet snow, wintry mix around Teller County from 7-11pm tonight. Less than 1" Accum

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with overnight lows in the upper 30's to low 40's with some partial clearing before sunrise Wednesday morning

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny in the morning with clouds increasing through the afternoon as a disturbance moves in across the I-25 corridor after 3pm. Isolated storms between 3-5pm, mainly around the Pikes Peak region before more scattered passing showers/storms possible from 7pm-11pm

THURSDAY: Thursday brings more clouds and chilly temps with highs in the 40's and low 50's with widely scattered showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Higher terrain areas around our local mtn cities could see rain transition to a slushy, wet snow into the late afternoon-evening.

EXTENDED: Friday brings an isolated storm chance with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60's. The weekend is much warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70's with only an isolated storm chance Saturday and all day sunshine for Sunday